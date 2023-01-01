Salad bowl in Pasadena

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

CM Ghost Kitchen by Chef Maezaki

296 Allen Avenue, Pasadena

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Poke Sashimi Salad Bowl$0.00
Sashimi Grade Tuna, Salmon, Kani-Kama, Avocado, Egg, Cucumber on Mixed Green Salad.
More about CM Ghost Kitchen by Chef Maezaki
Item pic

 

Amara Cafe "Chocolate & Coffee"

55 S Raymond Ave, Pasadena

Avg 4.6 (2208 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Beets & Avocado Breakfast Salad Bowl$13.99
Roasted beets, corn, avocado, grape tomato & feta cheese, on a bed of fresh chopped Romaine. Your choice of: House made California balsamic or light white wine dressing.
More about Amara Cafe "Chocolate & Coffee"

