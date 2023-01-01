Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sashimi in Pasadena

Go
Pasadena restaurants
Toast

Pasadena restaurants that serve sashimi

Consumer pic

 

MAMA M SUSHI

29 East Holly Street, Pasadena

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salmon sashimi$20.00
More about MAMA M SUSHI
Item pic

SUSHI

Osawa

77 N RAYMOND AVE, PASADENA

Avg 4.6 (1951 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Sashimi$18.00
Ikura Sashimi$24.00
Black Cod Sashimi$24.00
More about Osawa

Browse other tasty dishes in Pasadena

Spaghetti

Vegetable Soup

Shrimp Tacos

Chocolate Cake

Chilaquiles

French Fries

Stew

Pies

Map

More near Pasadena to explore

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

San Gabriel

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Arcadia

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Alhambra

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Rosemead

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

South Pasadena

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Temple City

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

San Marino

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1026 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (79 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (863 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (408 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (438 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (829 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (314 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston