Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sashimi in
Pasadena
/
Pasadena
/
Sashimi
Pasadena restaurants that serve sashimi
MAMA M SUSHI
29 East Holly Street, Pasadena
No reviews yet
Salmon sashimi
$20.00
More about MAMA M SUSHI
SUSHI
Osawa
77 N RAYMOND AVE, PASADENA
Avg 4.6
(1951 reviews)
Salmon Sashimi
$18.00
Ikura Sashimi
$24.00
Black Cod Sashimi
$24.00
More about Osawa
Browse other tasty dishes in Pasadena
Spaghetti
Vegetable Soup
Shrimp Tacos
Chocolate Cake
Chilaquiles
French Fries
Stew
Pies
More near Pasadena to explore
Glendale
Avg 4.4
(52 restaurants)
San Gabriel
Avg 4.3
(29 restaurants)
Arcadia
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Alhambra
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
Monterey Park
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Rosemead
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
South Pasadena
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Temple City
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
San Marino
Avg 3.5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1026 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(79 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(78 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(863 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(408 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(438 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(829 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(590 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(314 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(272 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston