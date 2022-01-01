Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shrimp rolls in
Pasadena
/
Pasadena
/
Shrimp Rolls
Pasadena restaurants that serve shrimp rolls
Bun Bun Bao - Pasadena
1671 E Colorado, Pasadena
No reviews yet
Seaweed Shrimp Roll (2 pcs)
$5.95
More about Bun Bun Bao - Pasadena
SUSHI
Osawa
77 N RAYMOND AVE, PASADENA
Avg 4.6
(1951 reviews)
Shrimp Tempura Roll
$10.00
More about Osawa
