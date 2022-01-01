Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp rolls in Pasadena

Pasadena restaurants
Pasadena restaurants that serve shrimp rolls

Item pic

 

Bun Bun Bao - Pasadena

1671 E Colorado, Pasadena

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seaweed Shrimp Roll (2 pcs)$5.95
More about Bun Bun Bao - Pasadena
Osawa image

SUSHI

Osawa

77 N RAYMOND AVE, PASADENA

Avg 4.6 (1951 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura Roll$10.00
More about Osawa

