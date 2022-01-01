Souffle in Pasadena
Motto Tea Cafe - Pasadena
100 W. Green St Unit 101, Pasadena
|Pork Sung Souffle Pancakes
|$15.50
Savory souffle pancakes - topped with pork sung, seaweed, and mayo.
May contain nuts
*** Requires 20-30 minutes of wait time, may be longer during peak hours ***
|Mochi & Kinako Souffle Pancke
|$16.99
Made with Japanese kinako Roasted soy bean powder and Mochi .
|Cheese Mousse Souffle Pancake
|$15.50
Motto's signature Cheese Mousse souffle pancakes.
May contain nuts
*** Requires 20-30 minutes of wait time, may be longer during peak hours ***