Souffle in Pasadena

Go
Pasadena restaurants
Toast

Pasadena restaurants that serve souffle

Perle image

 

Perle

43 East Union St., Pasadena

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Souffle$18.00
More about Perle
Item pic

 

Motto Tea Cafe - Pasadena

100 W. Green St Unit 101, Pasadena

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Sung Souffle Pancakes$15.50
Savory souffle pancakes - topped with pork sung, seaweed, and mayo.
May contain nuts
*** Requires 20-30 minutes of wait time, may be longer during peak hours ***
Mochi & Kinako Souffle Pancke$16.99
Made with Japanese kinako Roasted soy bean powder and Mochi .
Cheese Mousse Souffle Pancake$15.50
Motto's signature Cheese Mousse souffle pancakes.
May contain nuts
*** Requires 20-30 minutes of wait time, may be longer during peak hours ***
More about Motto Tea Cafe - Pasadena

