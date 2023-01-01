Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tomato soup in
Pasadena
/
Pasadena
/
Tomato Soup
Pasadena restaurants that serve tomato soup
Chado Tea Room - Pasadena
79 N Raymond Ave, Pasadena
No reviews yet
Cream of Tomato Soup
$6.95
More about Chado Tea Room - Pasadena
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Little Flower Candy Company
1424 West Colorado blvd, Pasadena
Avg 4.2
(922 reviews)
Daily Soup: Sausage Chickpea
$5.85
More about Little Flower Candy Company
