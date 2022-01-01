Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tuna rolls in
Pasadena
/
Pasadena
/
Tuna Rolls
Pasadena restaurants that serve tuna rolls
Naughty Vegan パンダ
20 E Union Street Unit 170, Pasadena
No reviews yet
Spicy Tuna Chickapea Hand Roll (GF)
$7.00
More about Naughty Vegan パンダ
SUSHI
Osawa
77 N RAYMOND AVE, PASADENA
Avg 4.6
(1951 reviews)
Spicy Tuna Roll
$12.00
spicy tuna and cucumber
More about Osawa
Browse other tasty dishes in Pasadena
Chopped Salad
Almond Milk
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Chocolate Cake
Curry Chicken
Cannolis
Risotto
Veggie Burritos
More near Pasadena to explore
Glendale
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
San Gabriel
Avg 4.3
(25 restaurants)
Arcadia
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Alhambra
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Monterey Park
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Rosemead
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
South Pasadena
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Temple City
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
San Marino
Avg 3.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(837 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(65 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(678 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(327 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(329 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(621 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(509 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(261 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(223 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston