Tuna rolls in Pasadena

Pasadena restaurants
Pasadena restaurants that serve tuna rolls

Naughty Vegan パンダ image

 

Naughty Vegan パンダ

20 E Union Street Unit 170, Pasadena

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Tuna Chickapea Hand Roll (GF)$7.00
More about Naughty Vegan パンダ
Spicy Tuna Roll image

SUSHI

Osawa

77 N RAYMOND AVE, PASADENA

Avg 4.6 (1951 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Tuna Roll$12.00
spicy tuna and cucumber
More about Osawa

