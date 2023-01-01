Vanilla cake in Pasadena

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Little Flower Candy Company

1424 West Colorado blvd, Pasadena

Avg 4.2 (922 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Layered Cake Slice: Vanilla Strawberry$6.50
Cake of the day!
More about Little Flower Candy Company
Item pic

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes - Pasadena

264 S. Lake Ave, Pasadena

Avg 4.7 (444 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Valentine's Day Party Mix Decorated Vanilla Celebration Cake$0.00
Pre-order now! This product is only available 2/10-2/14. 6-layers of vanilla cake baked with colorful sugar confetti, filled & frosted with our SusiePink buttercream vanilla frosting, and decorated with our Valentine's Day party mix. This cake will have the inscription “Happy Valentine’s Day” unless the guest specifies otherwise in the special instructions.
More about SusieCakes - Pasadena

