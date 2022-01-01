Veggie burritos in Pasadena
Pasadena restaurants that serve veggie burritos
Amigos Mexican Cuisine
1076 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena
|Veggie Burrito
|$12.95
Grilled vegetables, refried beans, and shredded cheese. Topped with red sauce and melted cheese. Served with a side of guacamole and sour cream.
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • SUBS
Lovebirds Cafe & Bakery
921 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena
|Veggie Burrito
|$9.95
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Little Flower
1424 West Colorado blvd, Pasadena
|Veggie Burrito
|$10.85
egg, spinach, red pepper, swiss