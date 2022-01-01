Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie burritos in Pasadena

Pasadena restaurants that serve veggie burritos

Amigos Mexican Cuisine image

 

Amigos Mexican Cuisine

1076 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena

Avg 4.6 (6028 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Veggie Burrito$12.95
Grilled vegetables, refried beans, and shredded cheese. Topped with red sauce and melted cheese. Served with a side of guacamole and sour cream.
More about Amigos Mexican Cuisine
Lovebirds Cafe & Bakery image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Lovebirds Cafe & Bakery

921 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena

Avg 3.9 (819 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Burrito$9.95
More about Lovebirds Cafe & Bakery
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Little Flower

1424 West Colorado blvd, Pasadena

Avg 4.2 (922 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Burrito$10.85
egg, spinach, red pepper, swiss
More about Little Flower
Item pic

 

Amara Chocolate & Coffee

55 S Raymond Ave, Pasadena

Avg 4.6 (2208 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Breakfast Burrito$15.00
Melted Cheddar, scrambled eggs, avocado, sauteed veggies, roasted corn, roasted tomatoes in a flour tortilla. Black beans & nata on the side
More about Amara Chocolate & Coffee

