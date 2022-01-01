Veggie salad in Pasadena
Pasadena restaurants that serve veggie salad
Brooklyn Square
61 S. Fair Oaks Avenue, Pasadena
|Tuna - Garden Vegetable Salad
|$16.00
Fresh Albacore Tuna salad over Mixed Greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, pepperoncini & croutons
LGO Café and Luggage Room
260 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena
|Luggage Room Veggie Chopped Salad
|$16.00
lettuce blend, olives, pistachios, golden raisins, cucumbers, cheese blend, choice of champagne vinaigrette or maytag blue cheese dressing
|1/2 Luggage Room Veggie Chop Salad
|$8.00
lettuce blend, olives, pistachios, golden raisins, cucumbers, cheese blend, choice of champagne vinaigrette or maytag blue cheese dressing