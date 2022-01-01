Pasadena restaurants you'll love

Go
Pasadena restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Pasadena

Pasadena's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Scroll right

Must-try Pasadena restaurants

Mutiny Pirate Bar and Island Grille image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Mutiny Pirate Bar and Island Grille

33 Magothy Beach Rd Suite 100, Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (1029 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bermuda Triangle Fish Tacos$14.99
Beer-battered Atlantic cod, pico de gallo, red cabbage, & chipotle ranch dressing stuffed into our grilled flour tortillas.
Bucket-O-Fries$6.49
Crispy hand-cut seasoned fries serve with ship-made Mutiny dipping sauce.
Ghost Pepper Burger$16.99
Applewood smoked bacon, Monterey jack cheese, onion rings, fried egg, lettuce, vine-ripe tomato, & ship-made habañero hot sauce. alf pound of hand-pattied Angus beef served on a toasted, bakery-style Kaiser roll. Served with your choice of crispy fries or Old Bay kettle chips.
More about Mutiny Pirate Bar and Island Grille
The Rumor Reel image

 

The Rumor Reel

1701 Poplar Ridge Road, Pasadena

Avg 4.6 (99 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
The Rumor Burger Crispy Wrap$14.00
1/2lb Angus ground beef smothered in American cheese, bacon, pickles and our Rumor Secret sauce, toasted in a flour tortilla. served with fries
18" Pizza$18.00
Toppings: pepperoni, sausage, meatball, bacon, chicken, ground beef, ham, chorizo, mushroom, onion, green peppers, roasted peppers, banana peppers, spinach, tomato, pineapple, olive - $1.50ea
Boneless (12)$12.00
Your choice of signature sauces-buffalo, garlic parmesan, honey old bay, BBQ, old bay, Thai chili.
More about The Rumor Reel
Tucker's Eat | Drink | Smile image

 

Tucker's Eat | Drink | Smile

9001 Fort Smallwood Rd, Riviera Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Burrito Loco$14.95
Cheeseburger$14.00
More about Tucker's Eat | Drink | Smile
Map

More near Pasadena to explore

Annapolis

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Severna Park

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Glen Burnie

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Gambrills

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Arnold

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Odenton

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Millersville

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston