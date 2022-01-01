Pasadena restaurants you'll love
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Mutiny Pirate Bar and Island Grille
33 Magothy Beach Rd Suite 100, Pasadena
Popular items
Bermuda Triangle Fish Tacos
$14.99
Beer-battered Atlantic cod, pico de gallo, red cabbage, & chipotle ranch dressing stuffed into our grilled flour tortillas.
Bucket-O-Fries
$6.49
Crispy hand-cut seasoned fries serve with ship-made Mutiny dipping sauce.
Ghost Pepper Burger
$16.99
Applewood smoked bacon, Monterey jack cheese, onion rings, fried egg, lettuce, vine-ripe tomato, & ship-made habañero hot sauce. alf pound of hand-pattied Angus beef served on a toasted, bakery-style Kaiser roll. Served with your choice of crispy fries or Old Bay kettle chips.
The Rumor Reel
1701 Poplar Ridge Road, Pasadena
Popular items
The Rumor Burger Crispy Wrap
$14.00
1/2lb Angus ground beef smothered in American cheese, bacon, pickles and our Rumor Secret sauce, toasted in a flour tortilla. served with fries
18" Pizza
$18.00
Toppings: pepperoni, sausage, meatball, bacon, chicken, ground beef, ham, chorizo, mushroom, onion, green peppers, roasted peppers, banana peppers, spinach, tomato, pineapple, olive - $1.50ea
Boneless (12)
$12.00
Your choice of signature sauces-buffalo, garlic parmesan, honey old bay, BBQ, old bay, Thai chili.