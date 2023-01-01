Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Pasadena

Pasadena restaurants that serve burritos

Don Pancho Mexican Grill

2412 Mountain Road, Pasadena

Fajitia Burrito$13.00
14IN FLOUR TORTILLA STUFFED WITH GREEN PEPPERS, ONIONS, MEXICAN RICE, BLACK BEANS, AND PICO DE GALLO THEN TOPPED WITH SOUR CREAM AND GUACAMOLE. YOUR CHOICE OF MEAT
Burrito Locco$15.00
14IN FLOUR TORTILLAS STUFFED WITH MEXICAN RICE, BLACK BEANS, ASADA, SHRIMP, GUACAMOLE, FRENCH FRIES, SOUR CREAM, LETTUCE, AND PICO DE GALLO
Texas Burrito$13.00
14IN FLOUR TORTILLA STUFFED WITH CHICKEN, MEXICAN RICE, BLACK BEANS, MEXICAN CHEESE AND PICO DE GALLO AND SMOOTHERED WITH OUR HOMEMADE CHILI AND A DASH OF OUR QUESO FRESCO
Little Miner Taco

8115 Evening Star Drive, Pasadena

Burrito - Build it from scratch$16.00
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, filled with your choice of protein, veggies and sauce.
Chicken Tinga Loaded Fries Burrito**$17.00
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, stewed chicken, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion
Mushroom Burrito*$14.00
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, filled with mushrooms a la plancha, jack cheese, rice, chipotle aioli, cilantro.
