Burritos in Pasadena

More about Don Pancho Mexican Grill
Don Pancho Mexican Grill
2412 Mountain Road, Pasadena
|Fajitia Burrito
|$13.00
14IN FLOUR TORTILLA STUFFED WITH GREEN PEPPERS, ONIONS, MEXICAN RICE, BLACK BEANS, AND PICO DE GALLO THEN TOPPED WITH SOUR CREAM AND GUACAMOLE. YOUR CHOICE OF MEAT
|Burrito Locco
|$15.00
14IN FLOUR TORTILLAS STUFFED WITH MEXICAN RICE, BLACK BEANS, ASADA, SHRIMP, GUACAMOLE, FRENCH FRIES, SOUR CREAM, LETTUCE, AND PICO DE GALLO
|Texas Burrito
|$13.00
14IN FLOUR TORTILLA STUFFED WITH CHICKEN, MEXICAN RICE, BLACK BEANS, MEXICAN CHEESE AND PICO DE GALLO AND SMOOTHERED WITH OUR HOMEMADE CHILI AND A DASH OF OUR QUESO FRESCO
More about Little Miner Taco
Little Miner Taco
8115 Evening Star Drive, Pasadena
|Burrito - Build it from scratch
|$16.00
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, filled with your choice of protein, veggies and sauce.
|Chicken Tinga Loaded Fries Burrito**
|$17.00
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, stewed chicken, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion
|Mushroom Burrito*
|$14.00
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, filled with mushrooms a la plancha, jack cheese, rice, chipotle aioli, cilantro.