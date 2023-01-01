Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Pasadena

Go
Pasadena restaurants
Toast

Pasadena restaurants that serve greek salad

Consumer pic

 

Bella Napoli Italian Restaurant - 350 Mountain Rd

350 Mountain Rd, Pasadena

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Greek Salad$11.44
More about Bella Napoli Italian Restaurant - 350 Mountain Rd
Item pic

 

The Rumor Reel - 1701 Poplar Ridge Road

1701 Poplar Ridge Road, Pasadena

Avg 4.6 (99 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GREEK SALMON SALAD$21.99
Grilled Salmon on a bed of romaine, red onions, fresh avocado, cucumbers, tomato, black olive, feta cheese, tossed in homemade garlic/herb dressing, served with garlic bread
More about The Rumor Reel - 1701 Poplar Ridge Road

Browse other tasty dishes in Pasadena

Chicken Tenders

Jalapeno Poppers

Mac And Cheese

Garden Salad

Po Boy

Fajitas

Caesar Salad

Chocolate Cake

Map

More near Pasadena to explore

Annapolis

Avg 4.3 (80 restaurants)

Glen Burnie

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Severna Park

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Gambrills

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Arnold

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Odenton

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Millersville

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (430 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (830 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (863 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (489 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (621 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (287 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (348 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston