Grilled chicken in Pasadena
Pasadena restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about The Rumor Reel - 1701 Poplar Ridge Road
The Rumor Reel - 1701 Poplar Ridge Road
1701 Poplar Ridge Road, Pasadena
|GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR
|$17.49
Chopped romaine tossed in caesar dressing, topped with croutons and shredded parmesan cheese. Served with garlic bread Add on: Chicken - $3.49, Shrimp -5.49, Steak or Salmon - $8.49
|GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP
|$17.00
More about Little Miner Taco
Little Miner Taco
8115 Evening Star Drive, Pasadena
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$15.00
large flour tortilla, grilled chicken, melted cheese, fajita mix, side of chipotle aioli and side of pickled slaw
|Grilled Chicken Munchwrap**
|$15.00
large flour tortilla, grilled chicken, queso sauce, crispy corn tortilla, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, sour cream
|Grilled Chicken Quesotaco**
|$6.00
single corn tortilla, grilled chicken, jack cheese, salsa verde, pickled jalapeño, onion, cilantro with a side of beef consommé