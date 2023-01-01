Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Pasadena

Go
Pasadena restaurants
Toast

Pasadena restaurants that serve grilled chicken

35e63d8c-19a5-4cea-9299-d69f2f424548 image

 

The Rumor Reel - 1701 Poplar Ridge Road

1701 Poplar Ridge Road, Pasadena

Avg 4.6 (99 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR$17.49
Chopped romaine tossed in caesar dressing, topped with croutons and shredded parmesan cheese. Served with garlic bread Add on: Chicken - $3.49, Shrimp -5.49, Steak or Salmon - $8.49
GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP$17.00
More about The Rumor Reel - 1701 Poplar Ridge Road
Item pic

 

Little Miner Taco

8115 Evening Star Drive, Pasadena

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$15.00
large flour tortilla, grilled chicken, melted cheese, fajita mix, side of chipotle aioli and side of pickled slaw
Grilled Chicken Munchwrap**$15.00
large flour tortilla, grilled chicken, queso sauce, crispy corn tortilla, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, sour cream
Grilled Chicken Quesotaco**$6.00
single corn tortilla, grilled chicken, jack cheese, salsa verde, pickled jalapeño, onion, cilantro with a side of beef consommé
More about Little Miner Taco

Browse other tasty dishes in Pasadena

Calamari

Meatloaf

Chicken Tenders

Shrimp Salad

Burritos

Chicken Sandwiches

Nachos

Boneless Wings

Map

More near Pasadena to explore

Annapolis

Avg 4.3 (76 restaurants)

Glen Burnie

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Severna Park

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Gambrills

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Arnold

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Odenton

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Millersville

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (423 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (804 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (854 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (480 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (606 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (284 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston