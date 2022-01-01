Nachos in Pasadena
Pasadena restaurants that serve nachos
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Mutiny Pirate Bar and Island Grille
33 Magothy Beach Rd Suite 100, Pasadena
|Scurvy Nachos
|$12.99
Ship-fried tortilla chips, Hand Pulled chicken, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheddar jack cheese and Mutiny hot sauce.
Tucker's Eat | Drink | Smile
9001 Fort Smallwood Rd, Riviera Beach
|El Jefe Nachos
|$10.00
The Rumor Reel
1701 Poplar Ridge Road, Pasadena
|Blackened Chicken Nachos
|$14.00
Fresh grilled chicken, queso sauce, jack' cheddar cheese, diced tomato, jalapeño, sour cream, guacamole, roasted corn salsa. all on a bed of our fresh fried corn tortillas
|Reel Grilled Shrimp Nachos
|$17.00
Shrimp, queso, jack' cheddar, diced tomato, jalapeño, sour cream, guacamole, roasted corn salsa all on a bed of our fresh fried corn tortillas