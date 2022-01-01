Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Pasadena

Pasadena restaurants
Pasadena restaurants that serve nachos

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Mutiny Pirate Bar and Island Grille

33 Magothy Beach Rd Suite 100, Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (1029 reviews)
Takeout
Scurvy Nachos$12.99
Ship-fried tortilla chips, Hand Pulled chicken, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheddar jack cheese and Mutiny hot sauce.
More about Mutiny Pirate Bar and Island Grille
Tucker's Eat | Drink | Smile image

 

Tucker's Eat | Drink | Smile

9001 Fort Smallwood Rd, Riviera Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
El Jefe Nachos$10.00
More about Tucker's Eat | Drink | Smile
895efbca-32f3-48d5-bd5f-70a2b727dfeb image

 

The Rumor Reel

1701 Poplar Ridge Road, Pasadena

Avg 4.6 (99 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Blackened Chicken Nachos$14.00
Fresh grilled chicken, queso sauce, jack' cheddar cheese, diced tomato, jalapeño, sour cream, guacamole, roasted corn salsa. all on a bed of our fresh fried corn tortillas
Reel Grilled Shrimp Nachos$17.00
Shrimp, queso, jack' cheddar, diced tomato, jalapeño, sour cream, guacamole, roasted corn salsa all on a bed of our fresh fried corn tortillas
More about The Rumor Reel

