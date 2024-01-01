Pies in Pasadena
Pasadena restaurants that serve pies
Blendabowl Cafe
8221 Ritchie Hwy, Pasadena
|GFBG Oatmeal Cream Pie
|$4.99
Baked with Brown Sugar, Molasses & spices then filled with a creamy icing, it will melt in your mouth!
From Gluten Free Bakery Girl- St. Michaels
|GFBG Apple Pie Bar
|$4.75
You can now hold a delicious slice of apple pie in your hand with this Apple Pie Bar. From the shortbread crust, the sweet apple jam, to the delicious crumble topping it’s a sure win!
From Gluten Free Bakery Girl- St. Michaels