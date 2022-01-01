Salmon in Pasadena
Pasadena restaurants that serve salmon
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Mutiny Pirate Bar and Island Grille
33 Magothy Beach Rd Suite 100, Pasadena
|Blackened Salmon
|$25.99
Arroz Congri, Garlic Charred Broccolini and Lemon Garlic Butter.
The Rumor Reel
1701 Poplar Ridge Road, Pasadena
|Grilled/Blackened Salmon
|$20.00
Your choice of grilled or blackened salmon with any to sides.
Add grilled shrimp + $6 or grilled lobster tail + $12 to any entrée
|Greek Salmon Salad
|$18.00
Grilled Salmon on a bed of romaine, red onions, fresh avocado, cucumbers, tomato, black olive, feta cheese, tossed in homemade garlic/herb dressing, served with garlic bread
|Grilled Salmon BLT
|$17.00
Grilled salmon with bacon, lettuce, tomato and lemon pepper aioli on Texas toast, served with fries