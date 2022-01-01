Shrimp salad in Pasadena

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mutiny Pirate Bar and Island Grille image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Mutiny Pirate Bar and Island Grille

33 Magothy Beach Rd Suite 100, Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (1029 reviews)
Takeout
Peruvian Chicken & Blackened Shrimp Cobb Salad$18.99
Romaine Lettuce, Avocado, Hard Cooked Egg. Vine-Ripened Tomato, Applewood Bacon, Blue Cheese and Garlic-Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Tropical Caesar Salad w/ Grilled Shrimp$18.99
Hearty romaine lettuce tossed diced mango, plantain chips and dusted with Parmesan cheese. Topped with grilled shrimp.
More about Mutiny Pirate Bar and Island Grille
1ee64599-37b7-472c-87f7-0da3695f3bf3 image

 

The Rumor Reel

1701 Poplar Ridge Road, Pasadena

Avg 4.6 (99 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Salad Sandwich or Wrap$14.00
Homemade shrimp salad with lettuce, tomato on your choice of wrap or brioche roll Served with fries
Southwest Grilled Shrimp Salad$16.00
A skewer of grilled shrimp atop a bed of salad greens with pico de gallo, roasted corn salsa, jack and cheddar cheese, scallions, and cilantro with "Brooke's" chipotle dressing
More about The Rumor Reel

