Shrimp salad in Pasadena
Pasadena restaurants that serve shrimp salad
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Mutiny Pirate Bar and Island Grille
33 Magothy Beach Rd Suite 100, Pasadena
|Peruvian Chicken & Blackened Shrimp Cobb Salad
|$18.99
Romaine Lettuce, Avocado, Hard Cooked Egg. Vine-Ripened Tomato, Applewood Bacon, Blue Cheese and Garlic-Balsamic Vinaigrette.
|Tropical Caesar Salad w/ Grilled Shrimp
|$18.99
Hearty romaine lettuce tossed diced mango, plantain chips and dusted with Parmesan cheese. Topped with grilled shrimp.
The Rumor Reel
1701 Poplar Ridge Road, Pasadena
|Shrimp Salad Sandwich or Wrap
|$14.00
Homemade shrimp salad with lettuce, tomato on your choice of wrap or brioche roll Served with fries
|Southwest Grilled Shrimp Salad
|$16.00
A skewer of grilled shrimp atop a bed of salad greens with pico de gallo, roasted corn salsa, jack and cheddar cheese, scallions, and cilantro with "Brooke's" chipotle dressing