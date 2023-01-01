Shrimp tacos in Pasadena
Pasadena restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
Founders Tavern Pasadena - 8125 Ritchie Highway Suite P
8125 Ritchie Highway, Suite P, Pasadena
|Broken Shrimp Tacos
|$18.00
Old Bay seasoned gulf shrimp, Chesapeake salsa with tomato, cucumber, chili peppers, cilantro, onion, shaved lettuce, avocado infused sour cream, on two flour tortillas with one side
Little Miner Taco
8115 Evening Star Drive, Pasadena
|Shrimp Street Taco
|$3.00
Corn tortilla, 2 16/20 Grilled tiger shrimps, Cabbage slaw, Pico de gallo, Chipotle aioli, Cilantro
