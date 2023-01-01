White pizza in Pasadena
Pasadena restaurants that serve white pizza
More about Bella Napoli Italian Restaurant - 350 Mountain Rd
Bella Napoli Italian Restaurant - 350 Mountain Rd
350 Mountain Rd, Pasadena
|White Pizza 12"
|$15.60
Fresh garlic, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese & olive oil
More about The Rumor Reel - 1701 Poplar Ridge Road
The Rumor Reel - 1701 Poplar Ridge Road
1701 Poplar Ridge Road, Pasadena
|18 INCH WHITE PIZZA
|$18.00
Olive oil and garlic sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and Italian spices.
|PERSONAL WHITE PIZZA
|$11.00
Olive oil and garlic sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and Italian spices.