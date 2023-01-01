Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

White pizza in Pasadena

Go
Pasadena restaurants
Toast

Pasadena restaurants that serve white pizza

Consumer pic

 

Bella Napoli Italian Restaurant - 350 Mountain Rd

350 Mountain Rd, Pasadena

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
White Pizza 12"$15.60
Fresh garlic, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese & olive oil
More about Bella Napoli Italian Restaurant - 350 Mountain Rd
Item pic

 

The Rumor Reel - 1701 Poplar Ridge Road

1701 Poplar Ridge Road, Pasadena

Avg 4.6 (99 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
18 INCH WHITE PIZZA$18.00
Olive oil and garlic sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and Italian spices.
PERSONAL WHITE PIZZA$11.00
Olive oil and garlic sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and Italian spices.
More about The Rumor Reel - 1701 Poplar Ridge Road

Browse other tasty dishes in Pasadena

Boneless Wings

Nachos

Mussels

Tacos

Fish And Chips

Cheeseburgers

Shrimp Salad

Meatloaf

Map

More near Pasadena to explore

Annapolis

Avg 4.3 (78 restaurants)

Glen Burnie

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Severna Park

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Gambrills

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Arnold

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Odenton

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Millersville

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (426 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (811 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (293 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (853 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (482 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (611 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (286 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (341 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston