Banana splits in Pasadena

Pasadena restaurants
Pasadena restaurants that serve banana splits

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS

The Neighborhood Scoop

2106 Strawberry Rd., Pasadena

Avg 4.7 (2298 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
S'mores Banana Split$9.99
Banana Split made with three scoops of
rocky road ice-cream set between a halved banana and topped with whipped cream, teddy grahams, mini marshmallows, chocolate chips, cinnamon streusel crunch, chocolate sauce and marshmallow syrup.
Classic Banana Split$7.99
Make Your Own Banana Split$7.99
Banana Split made with your choice of ice-cream, set between a halved banana, with your choice of toppings.
More about The Neighborhood Scoop
The Good Stuff

2039 Pasadena Boulevard, Pasadena

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
24 - Banana Split$8.00
Banana, 3 scoops of ice cream of your choice, Drizzle of Chocolate & Strawberry Sauce, Spinkles, Cherries & Whipped Cream
Platano, Nieve de tu preferida, salsa dulce de Chocolate y Fresa, Grajea, Cerezas y Crema Batida
More about The Good Stuff

