Banana splits in Pasadena
Pasadena restaurants that serve banana splits
More about The Neighborhood Scoop
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS
The Neighborhood Scoop
2106 Strawberry Rd., Pasadena
|S'mores Banana Split
|$9.99
Banana Split made with three scoops of
rocky road ice-cream set between a halved banana and topped with whipped cream, teddy grahams, mini marshmallows, chocolate chips, cinnamon streusel crunch, chocolate sauce and marshmallow syrup.
|Classic Banana Split
|$7.99
|Make Your Own Banana Split
|$7.99
Banana Split made with your choice of ice-cream, set between a halved banana, with your choice of toppings.
More about The Good Stuff
The Good Stuff
2039 Pasadena Boulevard, Pasadena
|24 - Banana Split
|$8.00
Banana, 3 scoops of ice cream of your choice, Drizzle of Chocolate & Strawberry Sauce, Spinkles, Cherries & Whipped Cream
Platano, Nieve de tu preferida, salsa dulce de Chocolate y Fresa, Grajea, Cerezas y Crema Batida