Burritos in Pasadena

Pasadena restaurants
Pasadena restaurants that serve burritos

Doña Chela Restaurant #3 - Mexican Bar and Grill - Spencer

7222 Spencer Hwy, Pasadena

Super Burrito$12.99
Large burrito stuffed with refried beans, rice, lettuce, diced tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, shredded Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, with either beef or chicken fajita, and smothered with chile con queso.
Burrito Bowl (Dinner)$10.99
Handmade fried taco shell filled with lettuce, refried beans, diced tomatoes, with your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef. Topped with shredded cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and a side of chile con queso.
Rey del Pollo - Southmore

2420 Southmore Ave, Pasedena

Avg 3.7 (323 reviews)
Burrito Rey$10.99
Your choice of meat, with cheese, tomato, sour cream, and lettuce. With a jalapeno, pico de gallo, and guacamole on the side.
