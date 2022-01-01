Burritos in Pasadena
Pasadena restaurants that serve burritos
More about Doña Chela Restaurant #3 - Mexican Bar and Grill - Spencer
Doña Chela Restaurant #3 - Mexican Bar and Grill - Spencer
7222 Spencer Hwy, Pasadena
|Super Burrito
|$12.99
Large burrito stuffed with refried beans, rice, lettuce, diced tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, shredded Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, with either beef or chicken fajita, and smothered with chile con queso.
|Burrito Bowl (Dinner)
|$10.99
Handmade fried taco shell filled with lettuce, refried beans, diced tomatoes, with your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef. Topped with shredded cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and a side of chile con queso.