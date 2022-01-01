Chocolate cake in Pasadena
Pasadena restaurants that serve chocolate cake
More about King's BBQ Pasadena - 3800 spencer suit 100
King's BBQ Pasadena - 3800 spencer suit 100
3800 spencer suit 100, Pasadena
|CHOCOLATE CAKE
|$3.29
More about The Neighborhood Scoop
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS
The Neighborhood Scoop
2106 Strawberry Rd., Pasadena
|Chocolate Overload Cake Slice
|$8.99
An indulgent slice of chocolate cake with a luxurious milk chocolate mousse filling and rich, decadent chocolate ganache topping finished with melt-in-your-mouth chocolate shavings.