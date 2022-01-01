Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Pasadena

Go
Pasadena restaurants
Toast

Pasadena restaurants that serve chocolate cake

King's BBQ Pasadena image

 

King's BBQ Pasadena - 3800 spencer suit 100

3800 spencer suit 100, Pasadena

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHOCOLATE CAKE$3.29
More about King's BBQ Pasadena - 3800 spencer suit 100
Item pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS

The Neighborhood Scoop

2106 Strawberry Rd., Pasadena

Avg 4.7 (2298 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Overload Cake Slice$8.99
An indulgent slice of chocolate cake with a luxurious milk chocolate mousse filling and rich, decadent chocolate ganache topping finished with melt-in-your-mouth chocolate shavings.
More about The Neighborhood Scoop

Browse other tasty dishes in Pasadena

Pies

Tortas

Mac And Cheese

Grilled Chicken

Cheese Fries

Fried Pickles

Chili

Strawberry Cheesecake

Map

More near Pasadena to explore

Pearland

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Baytown

Avg 4.1 (22 restaurants)

Webster

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

League City

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Friendswood

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

La Porte

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Seabrook

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Kemah

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Deer Park

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (985 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (925 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (276 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (311 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1527 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (186 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston