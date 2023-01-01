Mozzarella sticks in Pasadena
Pasadena restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
More about Pipeline Pizza - 3931 Spencer Highway
Pipeline Pizza - 3931 Spencer Highway
3931 Spencer Highway, Pasadena
|MOZZARELLA CHEESE STICKS
|$5.95
Served with marinara
More about The Neighborhood Scoop
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS
The Neighborhood Scoop
2106 Strawberry Rd., Pasadena
|6pc Value Mozzarella Sticks
|$4.99
Real Italian mozzarella cheese in a golden Parmesan and Romano cheese breading.
|Jalapeno Mozzarella Sticks *SALE*
|$5.99
5pc Spicy Jalapeno Breaded Mozzarella Sticks.
|Italian Mozzarella Sticks
|$6.99
5 sticks with real Italian mozzarella cheese in a golden Parmesan and Romano cheese breading.