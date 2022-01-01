Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Pasadena

Go
Pasadena restaurants
Toast

Pasadena restaurants that serve nachos

Item pic

 

Doña Chela Restaurant #3 - Mexican Bar and Grill - Spencer

7222 Spencer Hwy, Pasadena

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nachos Supreme$10.99
Tortilla chips topped with beans, chile con queso, sour cream, guacamole, jalapeños, and either ground beef or shredded chicken.
Nachos Compuestos$10.49
Beef or chicken fajita, shredded cheddar cheese, and beans over fried tortillas, then cut into quarters. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and jalapeños.
More about Doña Chela Restaurant #3 - Mexican Bar and Grill - Spencer
Rey del Pollo image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS

Rey del Pollo - Southmore

2420 Southmore Ave, Pasedena

Avg 3.7 (323 reviews)
Takeout
Nachos Asados$12.99
Carne, Crema, Queso, Pico de Gallo, Jalapeño y Guacamole
More about Rey del Pollo - Southmore

Browse other tasty dishes in Pasadena

Chili

Strawberry Cheesecake

Cake

Tortas

Chicken Salad

Cheese Fries

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Pasadena to explore

Pearland

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Baytown

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Webster

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Friendswood

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

League City

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

La Porte

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Seabrook

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Kemah

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Deer Park

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (953 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (898 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (300 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (78 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1487 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston