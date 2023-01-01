Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Patty melts in Pasadena

Pasadena restaurants that serve patty melts

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS

The Neighborhood Scoop

2106 Strawberry Rd., Pasadena

Avg 4.7 (2298 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Double Patty Melt Entree (Recommended)$8.99
100% Angus Beef Patty Melt served on Texas Toast with american and monterey jack cheese, grilled onions and our special creamy bbq melt sauce
Single Patty Melt$6.95
Single 100% Angus Beef Patty Melt served on Texas Toast with american and monterey jack cheese, grilled onions and our special creamy bbq melt sauce.
Double Patty Melt (Recommended)$9.95
Double 100% Angus Beef Patty Melt served on Texas Toast with american and monterey jack cheese, grilled onions and our special creamy bbq melt sauce.
More about The Neighborhood Scoop
Pelican Grill and Breakfast Pasadena - 7315 Fairmont Parkway

7315 Fairmont Parkway, Pasadena

No reviews yet
Takeout
Patty Melt$11.95
Pure American beef topped with grilled onions and Swiss cheese. Served on grilled rye bread.
More about Pelican Grill and Breakfast Pasadena - 7315 Fairmont Parkway

