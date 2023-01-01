Patty melts in Pasadena
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS
The Neighborhood Scoop
2106 Strawberry Rd., Pasadena
|Double Patty Melt Entree (Recommended)
|$8.99
100% Angus Beef Patty Melt served on Texas Toast with american and monterey jack cheese, grilled onions and our special creamy bbq melt sauce
|Single Patty Melt
|$6.95
Single 100% Angus Beef Patty Melt served on Texas Toast with american and monterey jack cheese, grilled onions and our special creamy bbq melt sauce.
|Double Patty Melt (Recommended)
|$9.95
Double 100% Angus Beef Patty Melt served on Texas Toast with american and monterey jack cheese, grilled onions and our special creamy bbq melt sauce.