Pies in Pasadena

King's BBQ Pasadena - 3800 spencer suit 100
3800 spencer suit 100, Pasadena
|PIES
|$3.29
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS
The Neighborhood Scoop
2106 Strawberry Rd., Pasadena
|Apple Pie Funnel Cake Fries
|$12.99
Our Funnel Cake Fries dusted with powdered sugar, topped with apple pie, cinnamon streusel crunch, caramel syrup, cinnamon sugar and whipped cream.
|Apple Pie Waffle
|$9.99
Our delicious Belgian Pearl Sugar waffle, dusted with powdered sugar, topped with apple pie, cinnamon streusel crunch, caramel syrup, cinnamon sugar and whipped cream.
|Apple Pie Churro Fries
|$12.99
Our Churro Fries tossed in cinnamon sugar with apple pie, caramel syrup, cinnamon streusel crunch and whipped cream.