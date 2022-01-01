Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Pasadena

Pasadena restaurants
Pasadena restaurants that serve pies

King's BBQ Pasadena image

 

King's BBQ Pasadena - 3800 spencer suit 100

3800 spencer suit 100, Pasadena

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
PIES$3.29
More about King's BBQ Pasadena - 3800 spencer suit 100
Item pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS

The Neighborhood Scoop

2106 Strawberry Rd., Pasadena

Avg 4.7 (2298 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Apple Pie Funnel Cake Fries$12.99
Our Funnel Cake Fries dusted with powdered sugar, topped with apple pie, cinnamon streusel crunch, caramel syrup, cinnamon sugar and whipped cream.
Apple Pie Waffle$9.99
Our delicious Belgian Pearl Sugar waffle, dusted with powdered sugar, topped with apple pie, cinnamon streusel crunch, caramel syrup, cinnamon sugar and whipped cream.
Apple Pie Churro Fries$12.99
Our Churro Fries tossed in cinnamon sugar with apple pie, caramel syrup, cinnamon streusel crunch and whipped cream.
More about The Neighborhood Scoop

