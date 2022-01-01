Quesadillas in Pasadena

Go
Pasadena restaurants
Toast

Pasadena restaurants that serve quesadillas

Doña Chela Restaurant #3 - Mexican Bar and Grill image

 

Doña Chela Restaurant #3 - Mexican Bar and Grill

7222 Spencer Hwy, Pasadena

No reviews yet
Takeout
Queso Flameado$8.99
Creamy Monterey jack cheese melted with chorizo and served with tortillas. Mix in pico de gallo and mushrooms upon request.
Enchiladas Doña Chela$10.99
Tortillas dipped in our in-house made red sauce, stuffed with queso fresco, and topped with grilled carrots, potatoes, and more queso fresco. Add diced onions upon request.
Tejano Tacos$11.99
(3) Tacos stuffed with marinated and seasoned brisket, then roasted in a mix of poblano peppers, onions, bell peppers, and wrapped in our homemade corn tortillas with Monterey Jack cheese. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
More about Doña Chela Restaurant #3 - Mexican Bar and Grill
Rey del Pollo image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS

Rey del Pollo

2420 Southmore Ave, Pasedena

Avg 3.7 (323 reviews)
Takeout
Nacho Fries$11.99
Carne, Crema, Queso, Pico de Gallo, Jalapeño y Guacamole
Taco Siberia$8.50
Taco grande de pollo desmenusado en tortilla de maiz con guacamole, crema, y jalapeño
Large Horchata$2.50
More about Rey del Pollo

Browse other tasty dishes in Pasadena

Cake

Tacos

Map

More near Pasadena to explore

Pearland

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Webster

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

League City

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Baytown

Avg 3.6 (9 restaurants)

Friendswood

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Seabrook

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Deer Park

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

La Porte

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Kemah

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston