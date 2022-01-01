Strawberry cheesecake in Pasadena
Pasadena restaurants that serve strawberry cheesecake
More about The Neighborhood Scoop
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS
The Neighborhood Scoop
2106 Strawberry Rd., Pasadena
|Strawberry Cheesecake Funnel Cake Fries
|$10.99
Fresh strawberries, cheesecake pieces, real strawberry puree, powdered sugar, and whipped cream.
|Strawberry Cheesecake Waffle
|$9.99
Our delicious Belgian Pearl Sugar waffle, dusted with powdered sugar, topped with fresh cut strawberries, cheesecake pieces, strawberry puree and whipped cream.