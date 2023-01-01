Sundaes in Pasadena
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS
The Neighborhood Scoop
2106 Strawberry Rd., Pasadena
|Oreo Dream Sundae
|$6.99
Sundae made with cookies & cream ice-cream, halved oreos, crushed oreos, chocolate sauce and icing syrup, topped with whipped cream, more halved oreos, crushed oreos, chocolate sauce and icing syrup.
|Fruity Pebbles Sundae
|$5.99
Sundae made with homemade vanilla ice-cream, fruity pebbles, rainbow sprinkles and icing syrup, topped with whipped cream, more fruity pebbles, rainbow sprinkles and icing syrup.
|Classic Sundae
|$4.99
Sundae made with homemade vanilla ice-cream, chopped pecans and chocolate syrup, topped with whipped cream, more chopped pecans chocolate sauce and a maraschino cherry.