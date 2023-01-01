Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sundaes in Pasadena

Pasadena restaurants that serve sundaes

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS

The Neighborhood Scoop

2106 Strawberry Rd., Pasadena

Avg 4.7 (2298 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Oreo Dream Sundae$6.99
Sundae made with cookies & cream ice-cream, halved oreos, crushed oreos, chocolate sauce and icing syrup, topped with whipped cream, more halved oreos, crushed oreos, chocolate sauce and icing syrup.
Fruity Pebbles Sundae$5.99
Sundae made with homemade vanilla ice-cream, fruity pebbles, rainbow sprinkles and icing syrup, topped with whipped cream, more fruity pebbles, rainbow sprinkles and icing syrup.
Classic Sundae$4.99
Sundae made with homemade vanilla ice-cream, chopped pecans and chocolate syrup, topped with whipped cream, more chopped pecans chocolate sauce and a maraschino cherry.
More about The Neighborhood Scoop
Item pic

 

The Good Stuff

2039 Pasadena Boulevard, Pasadena

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
14 - Churro Sundae$8.00
Small Churro Bites topped with your choice of Ice Cream and drizzle sauce of your choice
Churros pequenos con Nieve de su seleccion y su sabor de crema dulce
More about The Good Stuff

