Pascal & Sabine

Home of the red balloon.

FRENCH FRIES

601 Bangs Ave • $$$

Avg 4.4 (1247 reviews)

Popular Items

Oak Leaf Salad$11.00
shallot vinaigrette (served on the side)
Rohan Duck Cassoulet$27.00
confit leg, root vegetables, braised flageolet beans
Fromage & Fruit$30.00
chef's selection of 4 cheeses paired with fresh fruit, honey, nuts, jam, and a baguette
Spring Garlic Soup$12.00
goat cheese cream, espelette pepper
Jambon-Beurre$14.00
madrange french ham, salted butter
Prosciutto$16.00
brie, fig orange spread
Mr. Smith Burger$18.00
two 4oz. patties, raclette cheese, caramelized onions (note: burger is cooked through | we cannot accommodate specific temperature requests)
Vegetable Burger$20.00
swiss cheese, tomato, lettuce
Coq au Vin$25.00
red wine, mushrooms, pearl onions, pommes puree
Chocolate Covered Strawberries$10.00
1/2 dozen per order
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Live Music
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating

Location

601 Bangs Ave

Asbury Park NJ

Sunday9:55 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday9:55 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
