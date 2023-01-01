Go
Main picView gallery

Pascal’s Manale

Open today 11:30 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1838 Napoleon Ave

New Orleans, LA 70115

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm

Location

1838 Napoleon Ave, New Orleans LA 70115

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

French Truck Coffee- Dryades
orange star4.5 • 660
4536 Dryades St NEW ORLEANS, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
Mojo Coffee House - Freret
orange star4.5 • 601
4700 Freret St, New Orleans New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Uptown - Uptown
orange starNo Reviews
4141 St. Charles Avenue New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
The Company Burger - Uptown
orange star4.3 • 1,570
4600 Freret St ste.a New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
Vals - 4632 Freret St
orange starNo Reviews
4632 Freret St New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
Midway Pizza - Freret St
orange star4.3 • 640
4725 Freret St New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New Orleans

Acme Oyster House - French Quarter
orange star4.4 • 21,890
724 Iberville St New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
Domenica
orange star4.5 • 10,979
123 Baronne St New Orleans, LA 70112
View restaurantnext
ATCHAFALAYA - NEW ORLEANS
orange star4.7 • 8,433
901 Louisiana Ave New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
Herbsaint Bar & Restaurant
orange star4.8 • 6,516
701 St Charles Ave New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
La Petite Grocery
orange star4.7 • 5,727
4238 Magazine St New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
Down the Hatch
orange star4.2 • 5,001
1921 Sophie Wright Pl New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near New Orleans

Chalmette

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Gretna

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Harvey

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Metairie

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Marrero

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Slidell

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Kenner

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Mandeville

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Covington

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pascal’s Manale

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston