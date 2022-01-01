Pasco restaurants you'll love

Zullee (Kabob House) image

 

Zullee (Kabob House)

5802 Road 68, Pasco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Kabob Combo$17.99
Your choice of two skewers with basmati saffron rice, house salad with ranch dressing & BBQ tomato.
Souvlaki Combo$17.99
Your choice of two skewers with greek rice, greek salad & homemade taziki sauce.
Gyro Sandwich$8.99
Beef and lamb gyro meat, lettuce, tomato, house made onion mix & homemade taziki sauce wrapped in a warm pita.
More about Zullee (Kabob House)
Bruchi’s Cheesesteaks & Subs image

CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bruchi’s Cheesesteaks & Subs

4803 Clemente Ln, Pasco

Avg 3.9 (402 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
12" Classic Steak$11.15
Lean Steak | Grilled Onions | Melted White American Cheese | Mayo | Spices
Bruchi Burger$5.99
1/3 Pound Angus Beef Patty | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | Pickles | Fry Sauce | Salt | Black Pepper
Pound Fries$3.70
Crinkle Cut | A Bruchi's Favorite
More about Bruchi’s Cheesesteaks & Subs
La Cantina Kitchen & Bar image

 

La Cantina Kitchen & Bar

2735 W Court Street Suite D, Pasco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Tacos$2.50
Street style taco with your choice of meat topped with cilantro and onion
More about La Cantina Kitchen & Bar
Costa Vida - Pasco image

 

Costa Vida - Pasco

6627 Burden Blvd, Pasco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sweet Pork Burrito$8.49
More about Costa Vida - Pasco
Rāǎn Coffee image

 

Raan Coffee

9425 Sandifur Pkwy Ste. 105, Pasco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Raan Coffee
Guadalajara Style 2 image

 

Guadalajara Style 2

110 4th St, Pasco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Guadalajara Style 2
Restaurant banner

 

La CABANA RESTAURANT &BAR

605 N 27th Ave, Pasco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about La CABANA RESTAURANT &BAR
