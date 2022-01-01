Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Pasco

Pasco restaurants
Pasco restaurants that serve muffins

Item pic

 

Swigg Coffee Bar

4845 BROADMOOR BLVD, PASCO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
TSP Muffin$4.00
Our Muffins are baked fresh and delivered daily
More about Swigg Coffee Bar
Item pic

 

Raan Coffee

9425 Sandifur Pkwy Ste. 105, Pasco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gluten-Free Blueberry Muffin (ET)
AP Flour (wheat), baking powder, baking soda, sour cream (milk), buttermilk (milk), vanilla, salt, butter (milk), sugar, eggs, blueberries, almond extract
TOPPING: Almonds, AP Flour (wheat), sugar, salt, butter (milk)
More about Raan Coffee

