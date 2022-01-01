Pascolo Ristorante
HANDMADE ITALIAN CUISINE ON THE CHURCH STREET MARKETPLACE. KILLER ALL ITALIAN WINE LIST, DELICIOUS HOUSE COCKTAILS.
PIZZA
83 Church Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
83 Church Street
Burlington VT
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Café HOT.
hey, you found us. thanks for stopping by for HOT. Coffee & Killer Food. don't ever leave us. we just opened for dine-in but you can still order for take-out, or order on-line to grab from our take-out window. come see us th+fr 7am-1pm and st+su 8am-1pm. ~*mask required to enter, vax required to sit.*~
Penny Cluse & Lucky Next Door
Penny Cluse & Lucky Next Door
163 Cherry Street
Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 399-2121
Istanbul Kebab House
"We believe in serving truly authentic Turkish cuisine, using the most authentic ingredients available. To accomplish this, we import the majority of our ingredients directly from Turkey and create all our dishes from scratch. Chef Veli Cetin, our Head Chef since 2013, has over twenty years experience cooking professionally throughout Turkey. With his and our experience, we have brought you flavors that will whisk you away to a far off land." ~ Owners, Hasan, Vural, & Jackie Oktay
Ri Ra
Rí Rá is located in an historic bank building, designed by Boston based Harper & West, that was completed in 1931. The pub opened for the first time in March 1999, and was extended in 2002. As you enter Rí Rá, you can imagine yourself walking through a door that leads you across the pond to experience the best pubs of Ireland. The pub interiors were salvaged and restored in Ireland prior to being shipped to Vermont. We are proud to showcase a unique and genuine Irish pub in the heart of Burlington.