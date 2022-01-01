Go
Toast

Pascolo Ristorante

HANDMADE ITALIAN CUISINE ON THE CHURCH STREET MARKETPLACE. KILLER ALL ITALIAN WINE LIST, DELICIOUS HOUSE COCKTAILS.

PIZZA

83 Church Street • $$

Avg 4.4 (2261 reviews)

Popular Items

Tiramisu$8.95
Kahlua and espresso soaked lady fingers, mascarpone custard, chocolate
Fried Mozz$10.95
Breaded and fried Maplebrook mozzarella, tomato basil sauce, basil aioli
Pappardelle with Mushrooms$21.95
House made pappardelle, marsala cream, rosemary, truffle oil
Rigatoni Bolognese$23.95
beef & pork ragu, parmigiano
Side Green Beans$7.95
garlic, olive oil, lemon, red pepper flake, breadcrumbs
Caesar Salad$9.95
romaine, pecorino, anchovies, croutons
Gnocchi Sorrentina$18.95
House made gnocchi, tomato basil sauce, mozzarella, garlic, basil
Chicken Parmigiana$21.95
mozzarella, tomato basil sauce; spaghetti pomodoro
Gnocchi with Italian Sausage$23.95
House made gnocchi, crumbled Italian sausage, mushrooms, tomato basil sauce, parmigiano
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

83 Church Street

Burlington VT

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Café HOT.

No reviews yet

hey, you found us. thanks for stopping by for HOT. Coffee & Killer Food. don't ever leave us. we just opened for dine-in but you can still order for take-out, or order on-line to grab from our take-out window. come see us th+fr 7am-1pm and st+su 8am-1pm. ~*mask required to enter, vax required to sit.*~

Penny Cluse & Lucky Next Door

No reviews yet

Penny Cluse & Lucky Next Door
163 Cherry Street
Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 399-2121

Istanbul Kebab House

No reviews yet

"We believe in serving truly authentic Turkish cuisine, using the most authentic ingredients available. To accomplish this, we import the majority of our ingredients directly from Turkey and create all our dishes from scratch. Chef Veli Cetin, our Head Chef since 2013, has over twenty years experience cooking professionally throughout Turkey. With his and our experience, we have brought you flavors that will whisk you away to a far off land." ~ Owners, Hasan, Vural, & Jackie Oktay

Ri Ra

No reviews yet

Rí Rá is located in an historic bank building, designed by Boston based Harper & West, that was completed in 1931. The pub opened for the first time in March 1999, and was extended in 2002. As you enter Rí Rá, you can imagine yourself walking through a door that leads you across the pond to experience the best pubs of Ireland. The pub interiors were salvaged and restored in Ireland prior to being shipped to Vermont. We are proud to showcase a unique and genuine Irish pub in the heart of Burlington.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston