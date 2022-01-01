Paso Robles restaurants you'll love

Go
Paso Robles restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Paso Robles

Paso Robles's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Salad
Salad
Chicken
Chicken
Scroll right

Must-try Paso Robles restaurants

Paso Robles Wine Merchant image

 

Paso Robles Wine Merchant

1803 Spring St, Paso Robles

Avg 5 (18 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Taste of Paso Wine Tasting Kit$20.00
Taste of Paso wine tasting kits to-go featuring 8 different Paso Robles wineries. Your choice of 5 wines in 2 oz bottles with tasting notes. Select 5 wines at checkout or call us to customize.
Large Cheese Plate - serves four$28.00
Central Coast Creamery Gouda, Central Coast Creamery Ewenique, Marin French Triple Crème Brie. Served with artisanal crackers, fig jam, honey, mixed olives.
Castelvetrano Marinated Olives$8.00
marinated in garlic, fennel, orange zest and juice
More about Paso Robles Wine Merchant
TASTE! Craft Eatery image

 

TASTE! Craft Eatery

810 11th St, Paso Robles

Avg 4 (255 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shoestring Fries$10.00
served with ketchup
Salmon Salad$18.00
Arugula, roasted beet, strawberry, blue cheese, avocado, balsamic vinaigrette, grilled salmon
Em's So Sweet Potato Fries$10.00
served with chipotle ranch
More about TASTE! Craft Eatery
Jeffry’s Wine Country BBQ image

 

Jeffry’s Wine Country BBQ

819 12th St. Suite B, Paso Robles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Garden Salad$6.00
Mixed Baby Greens, Tomatoes, Carrots, Cucumber & Seasoned Sourdough
Caesar Salad$6.00
Chopped Romaine, Shredded Parmesan Cheese and Seasoned Sourdough Croutons, Tossed with Creamy Caesar Dressing
Simply Mac & Cheese$12.00
Our Classic Recipe; Roasted Garlic-Five Cheese Sauce tossed with Small Shell Pasta & Served with a side Garden Salad tossed with Red Wine Vinaigrette
More about Jeffry’s Wine Country BBQ
Roots on Railroad image

BBQ

Roots on Railroad

1304 Railroad st, Paso Robles

Avg 4 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Smash Burger$15.50
Ground in-house, beef chuck, short rib and brisket, seared on our flat top grill, with grill glitter and American cheese, served with butter leaf and our signature smoked heirloom tomatoes. Served with fries
Tri Tip Cobb Salad$16.00
Smoked tri tip, fresh tomatoes, gorgonzola, bacon, thinly sliced red onions, chopped & sliced egg with balsamic dressing
Original Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.50
Signature fried chicken. Juicy hot and crispy, served with honey, jalapeño slaw, aged cheddar on a grilled brioche bun Served with fries
More about Roots on Railroad
Finca Paso Robles image

 

Finca Paso Robles

1803 Spring St Ste A, Paso Robles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Taco Tesmole$5.25
a savory Oaxaca specialty. chicken cooked in a dried chile sauce thickened with corn masa & topped with tomato confit
Burrito Chile Verde$12.25
brined & braised pork belly finished in chile verde salsa, beans, cilantro rice, onion, cilantro & crema
Guacamole & Chips$9.50
fresh guacamole served with house-made tortilla chips
More about Finca Paso Robles
Firestone Walker image

 

Firestone Walker

1395 Vendels Circle, Paso Robles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
12oz/6---Welcome to LA Can$10.99
12oz/6 Pack
Lion's Fish 'N' Chips$19.00
Tempura-Battered Icelandic Cod | Grilled Lemon | House-Made Tartar Sauce | Lion Chips
Propagator Pretzel$10.00
Rockenwagner German Twist | Merlin Mustard | Four-Cheese Sauce
More about Firestone Walker
Just Soup Paso Robles image

 

Just Soup Paso Robles

835 13th St, Paso Robles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
32 Oz Potato Leek$20.00
Classic creamy potato leek, house-smoked bacon. Served with fresh baked focaccia. (Vegetarian with no bacon)
16 Oz Spicy Tomato & Bleu$11.00
San Marzano tomato, creamy bleu, calabrian chili. Served with a piece of fresh baked herb focaccia. GF without bread.
16 Oz Chicken & Dumpling$14.00
Buttermilk biscuit, thyme, roasted vegetables
More about Just Soup Paso Robles
Thomas Hill Organics image

 

Thomas Hill Organics

1313 Park Street, Pasa Robles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
reggiano thyme biscuits$10.00
house-made biscuits with cultured butter
black lentil tacos$15.00
carrot pureé, candied jalapeños, cashews,
candied watermelon, cilantro, coconut v, df,
gf
osso buco$39.00
pork shank, sorghum, winter vegetables, aromatic broth, roasted red pepper currant relish
More about Thomas Hill Organics
Pappy McGregor’s image

 

Pappy McGregor’s

1122 Pine Street, Paso Robles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
PAPPY'S MAC & CHEESE$19.00
rotini pasta + four cheese blend + crispy onion straws + side of crispy brussels sprouts.
NOT YOUR MOMS GRILLED CHEESE$19.00
cheddar, jack, provolone + bacon + tomato on toated brioche
CHOPPED SALAD$15.00
green leaf lettuce + avocado + tomato + slivered almonds + bleu cheese crumbles + crispy onion straws + red onion + creamy balsamic vinaigrette
More about Pappy McGregor’s
The Hatch Rotisserie & Bar image

GRILL • CHICKEN

The Hatch Rotisserie & Bar

835 13th St., Paso Robles

Avg 4.2 (1863 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grilled Artichoke$13.00
Steamed and grilled, sesame aioli.
Cornbread$12.00
Honey, browned butter, sea salt
Hatch Burger$18.00
Bacon, white cheddar, Hatch sauce, salt & vinegar chips
More about The Hatch Rotisserie & Bar
Fish Gaucho image

SEAFOOD

Fish Gaucho

1244 Park St, Paso Robles

Avg 4.2 (2319 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
El Burro de Pollo Barbacoa$21.00
Fire - grilled chicken + dirty rice + black beans + artisanal cheese + chipotle salsa barbacoa + guacamole + crispy potato strips + avocado-tomatillo salsa
Ceviche del Día$15.00
Fresh market fish diced and “cooked” in citrus & spice + pico de gallo + warm corn tortilla chips.
Gaucho Tots$7.00
You know you want 'em! Creamy mashed potato, jalapeño & queso, panko-crusted and fried. Served with House-Made Chipotle Ketchup.
More about Fish Gaucho
Rock 'N' Robles image

PIZZA

Rock 'N' Robles

2140 Heritage Loop, Paso Robles

Avg 4.3 (262 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wings 1/2 lbs$9.00
Wings 1 lbs$16.00
More about Rock 'N' Robles
Rustic Fire image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM

Rustic Fire

1145 24th St,Ste D, Paso Robles

Avg 4.3 (1706 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Rustic Fire
Della's Woodfired Pizza & Cocktails image

 

Della's Woodfired Pizza & Cocktails

831 13th St, Paso Robles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Next One$20.00
Hatch fried chicken, bleu cheese, celery leaves, Hatch buffalo sauce
Fried Mozz$12.00
unadulterated, spicy tomato, grated parm
Girl Crush$17.00
tomato sauce, pepperoni, jalapeno, hot honey
More about Della's Woodfired Pizza & Cocktails
Firestone Walker image

 

Firestone Walker

1649 Ramada Drive, Paso Robles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lion's Fish 'N' Chips$19.00
Tempura-Battered Icelandic Cod | Grilled Lemon | House-Made Tartar Sauce | Lion Chips
Tri Tip Sando$18.00
Gruyere | Caramelized Onion | Arugula | Rosemary Aioli | Artisan Roll | Fresh Grilled Salsa | Fries
12oz/6---Welcome to LA Can$10.99
12oz/6 Pack
More about Firestone Walker
Restaurant banner

 

Paso’s Pizza Kitchen 12th St

625 12th St, PASO ROBLES

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Calzone$11.50
Red sauce with mozzarella, and your choice of any two pizza toppings.
Garden Salad$7.50
Iceburg lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, celery, red onions, olives, broccoli, cauliflower, cheese, and croutons with your choice of dressing.
Make it a large for $3.00
Hot Wing 8pc$13.50
Wings your way! Traditional or boneless with your choice of Buffalo, BBQ, Teriyaki, Kung Pao sauce, or plain.
More about Paso’s Pizza Kitchen 12th St
Restaurant banner

 

Paso's Pizza Kitchen East

1467 Creston Rd, Paso Robles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Asiago Cheese Twists$5.50
Our house-made pizza dough with a twist of asiago and parmesan cheese, garlic and white sauce served with a side of marinara and ranch.
Calzone$11.50
Red sauce with mozzarella, and your choice of any two pizza toppings.
Caesar Salad$8.00
Romaine lettuce with asiago cheese and creamy Caesar Dressing.
Add chicken $3.50.
More about Paso's Pizza Kitchen East
Restaurant banner

 

The Patio Kitchen Food Trailer

710 Pine St., Paso Robles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Patio Kitchen Food Trailer
Restaurant banner

 

Top Shelf

1145 24th St. Suite C, Paso Robles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Top Shelf

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Paso Robles

Tacos

Mac And Cheese

Pretzels

Garden Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Fish And Chips

Fish Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Paso Robles to explore

San Luis Obispo

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Grover Beach

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Lompoc

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Los Alamos

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Los Osos

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

Pismo Beach

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Buellton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston