Paso Robles restaurants you'll love
Paso Robles's top cuisines
Must-try Paso Robles restaurants
More about Paso Robles Wine Merchant
Paso Robles Wine Merchant
1803 Spring St, Paso Robles
|Popular items
|Taste of Paso Wine Tasting Kit
|$20.00
Taste of Paso wine tasting kits to-go featuring 8 different Paso Robles wineries. Your choice of 5 wines in 2 oz bottles with tasting notes. Select 5 wines at checkout or call us to customize.
|Large Cheese Plate - serves four
|$28.00
Central Coast Creamery Gouda, Central Coast Creamery Ewenique, Marin French Triple Crème Brie. Served with artisanal crackers, fig jam, honey, mixed olives.
|Castelvetrano Marinated Olives
|$8.00
marinated in garlic, fennel, orange zest and juice
More about TASTE! Craft Eatery
TASTE! Craft Eatery
810 11th St, Paso Robles
|Popular items
|Shoestring Fries
|$10.00
served with ketchup
|Salmon Salad
|$18.00
Arugula, roasted beet, strawberry, blue cheese, avocado, balsamic vinaigrette, grilled salmon
|Em's So Sweet Potato Fries
|$10.00
served with chipotle ranch
More about Jeffry’s Wine Country BBQ
Jeffry’s Wine Country BBQ
819 12th St. Suite B, Paso Robles
|Popular items
|Garden Salad
|$6.00
Mixed Baby Greens, Tomatoes, Carrots, Cucumber & Seasoned Sourdough
|Caesar Salad
|$6.00
Chopped Romaine, Shredded Parmesan Cheese and Seasoned Sourdough Croutons, Tossed with Creamy Caesar Dressing
|Simply Mac & Cheese
|$12.00
Our Classic Recipe; Roasted Garlic-Five Cheese Sauce tossed with Small Shell Pasta & Served with a side Garden Salad tossed with Red Wine Vinaigrette
More about Roots on Railroad
BBQ
Roots on Railroad
1304 Railroad st, Paso Robles
|Popular items
|Smash Burger
|$15.50
Ground in-house, beef chuck, short rib and brisket, seared on our flat top grill, with grill glitter and American cheese, served with butter leaf and our signature smoked heirloom tomatoes. Served with fries
|Tri Tip Cobb Salad
|$16.00
Smoked tri tip, fresh tomatoes, gorgonzola, bacon, thinly sliced red onions, chopped & sliced egg with balsamic dressing
|Original Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.50
Signature fried chicken. Juicy hot and crispy, served with honey, jalapeño slaw, aged cheddar on a grilled brioche bun Served with fries
More about Finca Paso Robles
Finca Paso Robles
1803 Spring St Ste A, Paso Robles
|Popular items
|Taco Tesmole
|$5.25
a savory Oaxaca specialty. chicken cooked in a dried chile sauce thickened with corn masa & topped with tomato confit
|Burrito Chile Verde
|$12.25
brined & braised pork belly finished in chile verde salsa, beans, cilantro rice, onion, cilantro & crema
|Guacamole & Chips
|$9.50
fresh guacamole served with house-made tortilla chips
More about Firestone Walker
Firestone Walker
1395 Vendels Circle, Paso Robles
|Popular items
|12oz/6---Welcome to LA Can
|$10.99
12oz/6 Pack
|Lion's Fish 'N' Chips
|$19.00
Tempura-Battered Icelandic Cod | Grilled Lemon | House-Made Tartar Sauce | Lion Chips
|Propagator Pretzel
|$10.00
Rockenwagner German Twist | Merlin Mustard | Four-Cheese Sauce
More about Just Soup Paso Robles
Just Soup Paso Robles
835 13th St, Paso Robles
|Popular items
|32 Oz Potato Leek
|$20.00
Classic creamy potato leek, house-smoked bacon. Served with fresh baked focaccia. (Vegetarian with no bacon)
|16 Oz Spicy Tomato & Bleu
|$11.00
San Marzano tomato, creamy bleu, calabrian chili. Served with a piece of fresh baked herb focaccia. GF without bread.
|16 Oz Chicken & Dumpling
|$14.00
Buttermilk biscuit, thyme, roasted vegetables
More about Thomas Hill Organics
Thomas Hill Organics
1313 Park Street, Pasa Robles
|Popular items
|reggiano thyme biscuits
|$10.00
house-made biscuits with cultured butter
|black lentil tacos
|$15.00
carrot pureé, candied jalapeños, cashews,
candied watermelon, cilantro, coconut v, df,
gf
|osso buco
|$39.00
pork shank, sorghum, winter vegetables, aromatic broth, roasted red pepper currant relish
More about Pappy McGregor’s
Pappy McGregor’s
1122 Pine Street, Paso Robles
|Popular items
|PAPPY'S MAC & CHEESE
|$19.00
rotini pasta + four cheese blend + crispy onion straws + side of crispy brussels sprouts.
|NOT YOUR MOMS GRILLED CHEESE
|$19.00
cheddar, jack, provolone + bacon + tomato on toated brioche
|CHOPPED SALAD
|$15.00
green leaf lettuce + avocado + tomato + slivered almonds + bleu cheese crumbles + crispy onion straws + red onion + creamy balsamic vinaigrette
More about The Hatch Rotisserie & Bar
GRILL • CHICKEN
The Hatch Rotisserie & Bar
835 13th St., Paso Robles
|Popular items
|Grilled Artichoke
|$13.00
Steamed and grilled, sesame aioli.
|Cornbread
|$12.00
Honey, browned butter, sea salt
|Hatch Burger
|$18.00
Bacon, white cheddar, Hatch sauce, salt & vinegar chips
More about Fish Gaucho
SEAFOOD
Fish Gaucho
1244 Park St, Paso Robles
|Popular items
|El Burro de Pollo Barbacoa
|$21.00
Fire - grilled chicken + dirty rice + black beans + artisanal cheese + chipotle salsa barbacoa + guacamole + crispy potato strips + avocado-tomatillo salsa
|Ceviche del Día
|$15.00
Fresh market fish diced and “cooked” in citrus & spice + pico de gallo + warm corn tortilla chips.
|Gaucho Tots
|$7.00
You know you want 'em! Creamy mashed potato, jalapeño & queso, panko-crusted and fried. Served with House-Made Chipotle Ketchup.
More about Rock 'N' Robles
PIZZA
Rock 'N' Robles
2140 Heritage Loop, Paso Robles
|Popular items
|Wings 1/2 lbs
|$9.00
|Wings 1 lbs
|$16.00
More about Rustic Fire
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM
Rustic Fire
1145 24th St,Ste D, Paso Robles
More about Della's Woodfired Pizza & Cocktails
Della's Woodfired Pizza & Cocktails
831 13th St, Paso Robles
|Popular items
|Next One
|$20.00
Hatch fried chicken, bleu cheese, celery leaves, Hatch buffalo sauce
|Fried Mozz
|$12.00
unadulterated, spicy tomato, grated parm
|Girl Crush
|$17.00
tomato sauce, pepperoni, jalapeno, hot honey
More about Firestone Walker
Firestone Walker
1649 Ramada Drive, Paso Robles
|Popular items
|Lion's Fish 'N' Chips
|$19.00
Tempura-Battered Icelandic Cod | Grilled Lemon | House-Made Tartar Sauce | Lion Chips
|Tri Tip Sando
|$18.00
Gruyere | Caramelized Onion | Arugula | Rosemary Aioli | Artisan Roll | Fresh Grilled Salsa | Fries
|12oz/6---Welcome to LA Can
|$10.99
12oz/6 Pack
More about Paso’s Pizza Kitchen 12th St
Paso’s Pizza Kitchen 12th St
625 12th St, PASO ROBLES
|Popular items
|Calzone
|$11.50
Red sauce with mozzarella, and your choice of any two pizza toppings.
|Garden Salad
|$7.50
Iceburg lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, celery, red onions, olives, broccoli, cauliflower, cheese, and croutons with your choice of dressing.
Make it a large for $3.00
|Hot Wing 8pc
|$13.50
Wings your way! Traditional or boneless with your choice of Buffalo, BBQ, Teriyaki, Kung Pao sauce, or plain.
More about Paso's Pizza Kitchen East
Paso's Pizza Kitchen East
1467 Creston Rd, Paso Robles
|Popular items
|Asiago Cheese Twists
|$5.50
Our house-made pizza dough with a twist of asiago and parmesan cheese, garlic and white sauce served with a side of marinara and ranch.
|Calzone
|$11.50
Red sauce with mozzarella, and your choice of any two pizza toppings.
|Caesar Salad
|$8.00
Romaine lettuce with asiago cheese and creamy Caesar Dressing.
Add chicken $3.50.
More about The Patio Kitchen Food Trailer
The Patio Kitchen Food Trailer
710 Pine St., Paso Robles
More about Top Shelf
Top Shelf
1145 24th St. Suite C, Paso Robles