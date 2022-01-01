Paso Robles American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Paso Robles
More about TASTE! Craft Eatery
TASTE! Craft Eatery
810 11th St, Paso Robles
|Popular items
|Shoestring Fries
|$10.00
served with ketchup
|Salmon Salad
|$18.00
Arugula, roasted beet, strawberry, blue cheese, avocado, balsamic vinaigrette, grilled salmon
|Em's So Sweet Potato Fries
|$10.00
served with chipotle ranch
More about Roots on Railroad
BBQ
Roots on Railroad
1304 Railroad st, Paso Robles
|Popular items
|Smash Burger
|$15.50
Ground in-house, beef chuck, short rib and brisket, seared on our flat top grill, with grill glitter and American cheese, served with butter leaf and our signature smoked heirloom tomatoes. Served with fries
|Tri Tip Cobb Salad
|$16.00
Smoked tri tip, fresh tomatoes, gorgonzola, bacon, thinly sliced red onions, chopped & sliced egg with balsamic dressing
|Original Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.50
Signature fried chicken. Juicy hot and crispy, served with honey, jalapeño slaw, aged cheddar on a grilled brioche bun Served with fries
More about Thomas Hill Organics
Thomas Hill Organics
1313 Park Street, Pasa Robles
|Popular items
|reggiano thyme biscuits
|$10.00
house-made biscuits with cultured butter
|black lentil tacos
|$15.00
carrot pureé, candied jalapeños, cashews,
candied watermelon, cilantro, coconut v, df,
gf
|osso buco
|$39.00
pork shank, sorghum, winter vegetables, aromatic broth, roasted red pepper currant relish
More about The Hatch Rotisserie & Bar
GRILL • CHICKEN
The Hatch Rotisserie & Bar
835 13th St., Paso Robles
|Popular items
|Grilled Artichoke
|$13.00
Steamed and grilled, sesame aioli.
|Cornbread
|$12.00
Honey, browned butter, sea salt
|Hatch Burger
|$18.00
Bacon, white cheddar, Hatch sauce, salt & vinegar chips