Paso Robles American restaurants you'll love

Go
Paso Robles restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Paso Robles

TASTE! Craft Eatery image

 

TASTE! Craft Eatery

810 11th St, Paso Robles

Avg 4 (255 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shoestring Fries$10.00
served with ketchup
Salmon Salad$18.00
Arugula, roasted beet, strawberry, blue cheese, avocado, balsamic vinaigrette, grilled salmon
Em's So Sweet Potato Fries$10.00
served with chipotle ranch
More about TASTE! Craft Eatery
Roots on Railroad image

BBQ

Roots on Railroad

1304 Railroad st, Paso Robles

Avg 4 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Smash Burger$15.50
Ground in-house, beef chuck, short rib and brisket, seared on our flat top grill, with grill glitter and American cheese, served with butter leaf and our signature smoked heirloom tomatoes. Served with fries
Tri Tip Cobb Salad$16.00
Smoked tri tip, fresh tomatoes, gorgonzola, bacon, thinly sliced red onions, chopped & sliced egg with balsamic dressing
Original Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.50
Signature fried chicken. Juicy hot and crispy, served with honey, jalapeño slaw, aged cheddar on a grilled brioche bun Served with fries
More about Roots on Railroad
Thomas Hill Organics image

 

Thomas Hill Organics

1313 Park Street, Pasa Robles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
reggiano thyme biscuits$10.00
house-made biscuits with cultured butter
black lentil tacos$15.00
carrot pureé, candied jalapeños, cashews,
candied watermelon, cilantro, coconut v, df,
gf
osso buco$39.00
pork shank, sorghum, winter vegetables, aromatic broth, roasted red pepper currant relish
More about Thomas Hill Organics
The Hatch Rotisserie & Bar image

GRILL • CHICKEN

The Hatch Rotisserie & Bar

835 13th St., Paso Robles

Avg 4.2 (1863 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grilled Artichoke$13.00
Steamed and grilled, sesame aioli.
Cornbread$12.00
Honey, browned butter, sea salt
Hatch Burger$18.00
Bacon, white cheddar, Hatch sauce, salt & vinegar chips
More about The Hatch Rotisserie & Bar
Rock 'N' Robles image

PIZZA

Rock 'N' Robles

2140 Heritage Loop, Paso Robles

Avg 4.3 (262 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wings 1/2 lbs$9.00
Wings 1 lbs$16.00
More about Rock 'N' Robles

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Paso Robles

Tacos

Pretzels

Garden Salad

Mac And Cheese

Fish Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Pies

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Paso Robles to explore

San Luis Obispo

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Grover Beach

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Lompoc

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Los Alamos

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Los Osos

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

Pismo Beach

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Buellton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston