Buffalo wings in Paso Robles

Paso Robles restaurants
Paso Robles restaurants that serve buffalo wings

Jeffry’s Wine Country BBQ image

 

Jeffry's Wine Country BBQ

819 12th St. Suite B, Paso Robles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Smoked Buffalo Wings$18.00
More about Jeffry's Wine Country BBQ
Item pic

 

Firestone Walker Taproom - Paso Robles

1395 Vendels Circle, Paso Robles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Taproom Wings Classic Buffalo - 16 Piece$25.00
16 Piece Classic Buffalo Wings | Choice of sauce: ranch, blue cheese, or crystal aioli
Taproom Wings Classic Buffalo - 8 Piece$16.00
8 Piece Classic Buffalo Wings | Choice of sauce: ranch, blue cheese, or crystal aioli
More about Firestone Walker Taproom - Paso Robles

