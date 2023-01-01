Buffalo wings in Paso Robles
Paso Robles restaurants that serve buffalo wings
More about Jeffry's Wine Country BBQ
Jeffry's Wine Country BBQ
819 12th St. Suite B, Paso Robles
|Smoked Buffalo Wings
|$18.00
More about Firestone Walker Taproom - Paso Robles
Firestone Walker Taproom - Paso Robles
1395 Vendels Circle, Paso Robles
|Taproom Wings Classic Buffalo - 16 Piece
|$25.00
16 Piece Classic Buffalo Wings | Choice of sauce: ranch, blue cheese, or crystal aioli
|Taproom Wings Classic Buffalo - 8 Piece
|$16.00
8 Piece Classic Buffalo Wings | Choice of sauce: ranch, blue cheese, or crystal aioli