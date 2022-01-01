Burritos in Paso Robles
Paso Robles restaurants that serve burritos
More about Jeffry’s Wine Country BBQ
Jeffry’s Wine Country BBQ
819 12th St. Suite B, Paso Robles
|Cali Burrito
|$16.00
Tri-Tip, Fries, Cheese, Avo, Lime sour Cream, Roasted Tomato Salsa and cilantro
|Paso Paella Burrito (2 pieces)
|$17.00
Smoked Chicken & Linguica Sausage, Spanish Paella Rice with Sauteed Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Peas, Dijon Aioli &Pesto
More about Roots on Railroad
BBQ
Roots on Railroad
1304 Railroad st, Paso Robles
|Breakfast Burrito
|$15.00
Served all day • Smoked tri-tip, guacamole, sour cream, housemade salsa, cheddar cheese, scrambled eggs and hashbrowns
|Flamming Hot Cheetos Burrito
|$19.00
Sashimi-grade tuna tossed with poke seasoning, sushi rice, Flaming Hot Cheetos, crab salad, wakame, and bits of caviar rolled into a flour tortilla served as a burrito
More about Finca Paso Robles
Finca Paso Robles
1803 Spring St Ste A, Paso Robles
|Burrito Bean & Cheese
|$7.50
refried pinto beans & melty cheese
|Burrito Carne Asada
|$13.25
wood grilled steak, beans, cilantro rice, onion, cilantro, salsa verde & guacamole salsa
|Burrito Chile Verde
|$12.75
brined & braised pork belly finished in chile verde salsa, beans, cilantro rice, onion, cilantro & crema