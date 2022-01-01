Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Paso Robles

Paso Robles restaurants
Paso Robles restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

 

Jeffry’s Wine Country BBQ

819 12th St. Suite B, Paso Robles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cali Burrito$16.00
Tri-Tip, Fries, Cheese, Avo, Lime sour Cream, Roasted Tomato Salsa and cilantro
Paso Paella Burrito (2 pieces)$17.00
Smoked Chicken & Linguica Sausage, Spanish Paella Rice with Sauteed Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Peas, Dijon Aioli &Pesto
More about Jeffry’s Wine Country BBQ
Roots on Railroad image

BBQ

Roots on Railroad

1304 Railroad st, Paso Robles

Avg 4 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$15.00
Served all day • Smoked tri-tip, guacamole, sour cream, housemade salsa, cheddar cheese, scrambled eggs and hashbrowns
Flamming Hot Cheetos Burrito$19.00
Sashimi-grade tuna tossed with poke seasoning, sushi rice, Flaming Hot Cheetos, crab salad, wakame, and bits of caviar rolled into a flour tortilla served as a burrito
More about Roots on Railroad
Finca Paso Robles image

 

Finca Paso Robles

1803 Spring St Ste A, Paso Robles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Burrito Bean & Cheese$7.50
refried pinto beans & melty cheese
Burrito Carne Asada$13.25
wood grilled steak, beans, cilantro rice, onion, cilantro, salsa verde & guacamole salsa
Burrito Chile Verde$12.75
brined & braised pork belly finished in chile verde salsa, beans, cilantro rice, onion, cilantro & crema
More about Finca Paso Robles

