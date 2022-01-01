Chili in Paso Robles

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Jeffry’s Wine Country BBQ image

 

Jeffry’s Wine Country BBQ

819 12th St. Suite B, Paso Robles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chili - 16 oz. Pint$8.00
Chili - 8 oz. Cup$5.00
Chili - 32 oz. Quart$15.00
More about Jeffry’s Wine Country BBQ
Pappy McGregor’s image

 

Pappy McGregor’s / 1122 Speakeasy

1122 Pine Street, Paso Robles

No reviews yet
Takeout
PRIME CHILI$10.50
2010 Cal Poly Chili Cook-off Winner prime rib + pinto beans + shredded cheddar (medium-high spice)
More about Pappy McGregor’s / 1122 Speakeasy
Della's Woodfired Pizza & Cocktails image

 

Della's Woodfired Pizza & Cocktails

831 13th St, Paso Robles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Crisp$1.00
More about Della's Woodfired Pizza & Cocktails

