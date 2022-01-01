Chili in Paso Robles
Jeffry’s Wine Country BBQ
819 12th St. Suite B, Paso Robles
|Chili - 16 oz. Pint
|$8.00
|Chili - 8 oz. Cup
|$5.00
|Chili - 32 oz. Quart
|$15.00
Pappy McGregor’s / 1122 Speakeasy
1122 Pine Street, Paso Robles
|PRIME CHILI
|$10.50
2010 Cal Poly Chili Cook-off Winner prime rib + pinto beans + shredded cheddar (medium-high spice)
Della's Woodfired Pizza & Cocktails
831 13th St, Paso Robles
|Chili Crisp
|$1.00