Chopped salad in Paso Robles
Paso Robles restaurants that serve chopped salad
Pappy McGregor’s / 1122 Speakeasy
1122 Pine Street, Paso Robles
|CHOPPED SALAD
|$15.00
green leaf lettuce + avocado + tomato + slivered almonds + bleu cheese crumbles + crispy onion straws + red onion + creamy balsamic vinaigrette
Paso’s Pizza Kitchen 12th St
625 12th St, PASO ROBLES
|PPK Chopped Salad
|$9.50
Fresh crisp lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, poblano peppers, roasted corn, pepperoncinis.
Add bacon or chicken $3.50 each