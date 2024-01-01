Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Paso Robles

Paso Robles restaurants
Paso Robles restaurants that serve clams

Red Scooter Deli on 6th

711 6th Street, Paso Robles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
clam chowder$4.50
More about Red Scooter Deli on 6th
PAPPY McGREGOR'S Gastro Pub

1122 Pine Street, Paso Robles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CUP CLAM CHOWDER$10.00
Tender Clams + Creamy potatoes + Smoky bacon + served with oyster crackers.
BOWL CLAM CHOWDER$15.00
Tender Clams + Creamy potatoes + Smoky bacon + served with oyster crackers.
More about PAPPY McGREGOR'S Gastro Pub

