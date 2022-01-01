Cobbler in Paso Robles

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

TASTE! Craft Eatery - Paso Robles

810 11th St, Paso Robles

Avg 4 (255 reviews)
Takeout
Cobbler$8.00
Seasonal cobbler served with whipped cream
More about TASTE! Craft Eatery - Paso Robles
Firestone Walker Taproom - Paso Robles

1395 Vendels Circle, Paso Robles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
375ml----Berry Cherry Cobbler$8.99
375ml Bottle - Wild Ale fermented with Blackberries, Cherries, & Vanilla - 5.8% ABV - Berry Cherry Cobbler combines the distinctive fruits of Cherries and blackberries with an underlying note of vanilla.
More about Firestone Walker Taproom - Paso Robles

