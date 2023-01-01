Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fried pickles in
Paso Robles
/
Paso Robles
/
Fried Pickles
Paso Robles restaurants that serve fried pickles
BBQ
Roots On Railroad
1304 Railroad Street, Paso Robles
Avg 4
(2 reviews)
Fried Pickle
$7.00
brined, fried to order, ranch dressing
More about Roots On Railroad
PAPPY McGREGOR'S Gastro Pub
1122 Pine Street, Paso Robles
No reviews yet
FRIED PICKLES
$12.00
hand-breaded pickle chips + citrus aioli
More about PAPPY McGREGOR'S Gastro Pub
