Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried pickles in Paso Robles

Go
Paso Robles restaurants
Toast

Paso Robles restaurants that serve fried pickles

Roots on Railroad image

BBQ

Roots On Railroad

1304 Railroad Street, Paso Robles

Avg 4 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Pickle$7.00
brined, fried to order, ranch dressing
More about Roots On Railroad
Pappy McGregor’s image

 

PAPPY McGREGOR'S Gastro Pub

1122 Pine Street, Paso Robles

No reviews yet
Takeout
FRIED PICKLES$12.00
hand-breaded pickle chips + citrus aioli
More about PAPPY McGREGOR'S Gastro Pub

Browse other tasty dishes in Paso Robles

Baked Mac And Cheese

Philly Cheesesteaks

Chopped Salad

Ravioli

Garden Salad

Cake

Lasagna

Bruschetta

Map

More near Paso Robles to explore

San Luis Obispo

Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Lompoc

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Pismo Beach

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Grover Beach

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Los Alamos

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Los Osos

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Buellton

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (85 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1046 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (837 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (286 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (386 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (134 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (591 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston