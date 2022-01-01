Garden salad in Paso Robles
Paso Robles restaurants that serve garden salad
Jeffry’s Wine Country BBQ
819 12th St. Suite B, Paso Robles
|Garden Salad
|$6.00
Mixed Baby Greens, Tomatoes, Carrots, Cucumber & Seasoned Sourdough
|Garden Salad (Full Pan)
|$40.00
Pappy McGregor’s / 1122 Speakeasy
1122 Pine Street, Paso Robles
|GARDEN SALAD
|$9.50
Green leaf, diced tomato, shaved carrots, croutons with choice of dressing.
|SIDE GARDEN SALAD
|$7.00
Paso’s Pizza Kitchen 12th St
625 12th St, PASO ROBLES
|Garden Salad
|$7.50
Iceburg lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, celery, red onions, olives, broccoli, cauliflower, cheese, and croutons with your choice of dressing.
Make it a large for $3.00