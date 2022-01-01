Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garden salad in Paso Robles

Paso Robles restaurants
Paso Robles restaurants that serve garden salad

Garden Salad image

 

Jeffry’s Wine Country BBQ

819 12th St. Suite B, Paso Robles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garden Salad$6.00
Mixed Baby Greens, Tomatoes, Carrots, Cucumber & Seasoned Sourdough
Garden Salad (Full Pan)$40.00
More about Jeffry’s Wine Country BBQ
Pappy McGregor’s image

 

Pappy McGregor’s / 1122 Speakeasy

1122 Pine Street, Paso Robles

No reviews yet
Takeout
GARDEN SALAD$9.50
Green leaf, diced tomato, shaved carrots, croutons with choice of dressing.
SIDE GARDEN SALAD$7.00
More about Pappy McGregor’s / 1122 Speakeasy
Restaurant banner

 

Paso’s Pizza Kitchen 12th St

625 12th St, PASO ROBLES

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garden Salad$7.50
Iceburg lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, celery, red onions, olives, broccoli, cauliflower, cheese, and croutons with your choice of dressing.
Make it a large for $3.00
More about Paso’s Pizza Kitchen 12th St
Restaurant banner

 

Paso's Pizza Kitchen East

1467 Creston Rd, Paso Robles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garden Salad$7.50
Iceburg lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, celery, red onions, olives, broccoli, cauliflower, cheese, and croutons with your choice of dressing.
Make it a large for $3.00
More about Paso's Pizza Kitchen East

