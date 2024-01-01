Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Paso Robles

Paso Robles restaurants
Paso Robles restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Finca Paso Robles image

 

Finca Paso Robles

1803 Spring St Ste A, Paso Robles

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco Hot Honey Grilled Chicken$6.50
Mary's free range chicken grilled & marinated in arbol honey, topped with pico de gallo & crema (GF)
Burrito Hot Honey Grilled Chicken$13.75
Mary's free range chicken grilled & marinated in arbol honey, beans, cilantro rice, pico de gallo & crema
Taco Grilled Chicken$6.50
Mary's free range chicken topped with cilantro, onions & guacamole salsa (DF, GF)
More about Finca Paso Robles
Restaurant banner

 

Paso's Pizza Kitchen East - 1467 Creston Rd

1467 Creston Rd, Paso Robles

TakeoutFast Pay
Slice Of Grilled Chicken$5.00
More about Paso's Pizza Kitchen East - 1467 Creston Rd

Santa Maria

