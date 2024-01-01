Grilled chicken in Paso Robles
Paso Robles restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about Finca Paso Robles
Finca Paso Robles
1803 Spring St Ste A, Paso Robles
|Taco Hot Honey Grilled Chicken
|$6.50
Mary's free range chicken grilled & marinated in arbol honey, topped with pico de gallo & crema (GF)
|Burrito Hot Honey Grilled Chicken
|$13.75
Mary's free range chicken grilled & marinated in arbol honey, beans, cilantro rice, pico de gallo & crema
|Taco Grilled Chicken
|$6.50
Mary's free range chicken topped with cilantro, onions & guacamole salsa (DF, GF)