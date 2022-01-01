Hummus in Paso Robles
Paso Robles restaurants that serve hummus
Firestone Walker
1395 Vendels Circle, Paso Robles
|Roasted Tomato Hummus
|$9.00
Whole wheat pita | Carrots | Celery | *Served cold*
TASTE! Craft Eatery
810 11th St, Paso Robles
|Hummus Plate
|$12.00
Seasonal hummus, marinated tomato, country olives, house made flatbread
Della's Woodfired Pizza & Cocktails
831 13th St, Paso Robles
|Hummus
|$14.00
olive tapenade, lemon, flatbread