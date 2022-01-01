Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Paso Robles

Paso Robles restaurants
Paso Robles restaurants that serve hummus

Item pic

 

Firestone Walker

1395 Vendels Circle, Paso Robles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Roasted Tomato Hummus$9.00
Whole wheat pita | Carrots | Celery | *Served cold*
More about Firestone Walker
TASTE! Craft Eatery image

 

TASTE! Craft Eatery

810 11th St, Paso Robles

Avg 4 (255 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus Plate$12.00
Seasonal hummus, marinated tomato, country olives, house made flatbread
More about TASTE! Craft Eatery
Della's Woodfired Pizza & Cocktails image

 

Della's Woodfired Pizza & Cocktails

831 13th St, Paso Robles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hummus$14.00
olive tapenade, lemon, flatbread
More about Della's Woodfired Pizza & Cocktails

