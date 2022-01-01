Kung pao chicken in Paso Robles
Paso’s Pizza Kitchen 12th St
625 12th St, PASO ROBLES
|Kung Pao Chicken - Large
|$24.00
Kung pao sauce with mozzarella, roasted red peppers, green onions and chicken breast.
|Kung Pao Chicken - Medium
|$20.00
|Kung Pao Chicken - Small
|$16.00
More about Paso's Pizza Kitchen East
Paso's Pizza Kitchen East
1467 Creston Rd, Paso Robles
|Kung Pao Chicken - Large
|$24.00
Kung pao sauce with mozzarella, roasted red peppers, green onions and chicken breast.
|Kung Pao Chicken - Medium
|$20.00
|Kung Pao Chicken - Small
|$16.00
