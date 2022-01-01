Penne in Paso Robles
More about Paso’s Pizza Kitchen 12th St
Paso’s Pizza Kitchen 12th St
625 12th St, PASO ROBLES
|Penne Primavera
|$10.75
Penne with tri-colored peppers, broccoli, zucchini, cauliflower, carrots and red pepper flakes, sauteed in a garlic butter sauce.
|Louisiana Cajun Penne
|$14.50
Spicy marinara with tri-colored peppers, linguicia, chicken breast, onion and sautéed shrimp.
|Penne Vodka Shrimp
|$14.50
Tender shrimp sauteed in a spicy chili pepper vodka sauce.
More about Paso's Pizza Kitchen East
Paso's Pizza Kitchen East
1467 Creston Rd, Paso Robles
|Penne Arrabbiata
|$10.75
Penne pasta sauteed with garlic, olive oil, red pepper flakes, onions, tomatoes, and basil.
|Penne Vodka Shrimp
|$14.50
Tender shrimp sauteed in a spicy chili pepper vodka sauce.
|Penne Primavera
|$10.75
Penne with tri-colored peppers, broccoli, zucchini, cauliflower, carrots and red pepper flakes, sauteed in a garlic butter sauce.