Pies in Paso Robles

Firestone Walker
1395 Vendels Circle, Paso Robles
|Mud Pie
|$9.00
Oreo® cookie crust | coffee ice cream | chocolate ganache | crushed peanuts | whipped cream
The Hatch Rotisserie & Bar
835 13th St., Paso Robles
|Banana Cream Pie
|$10.00
Banana pudding, fresh banana, coconut graham crust, vanilla whipped cream. If you're like us, this serves one.
|Key Lime Pie
|$12.00
Classic key lime, coconut graham crust, vanilla whipped cream.
|Chocolate Cream Pie
|$12.00
Chocolate pudding, salted caramel, coconut graham crust, vanilla whipped cream. If you're like us, this serves one.