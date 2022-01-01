Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Paso Robles

Paso Robles restaurants
Paso Robles restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

 

Firestone Walker

1395 Vendels Circle, Paso Robles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mud Pie$9.00
Oreo® cookie crust | coffee ice cream | chocolate ganache | crushed peanuts | whipped cream
The Hatch Rotisserie & Bar image

GRILL • CHICKEN

The Hatch Rotisserie & Bar

835 13th St., Paso Robles

Avg 4.2 (1863 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Banana Cream Pie$10.00
Banana pudding, fresh banana, coconut graham crust, vanilla whipped cream. If you're like us, this serves one.
Key Lime Pie$12.00
Classic key lime, coconut graham crust, vanilla whipped cream.
Chocolate Cream Pie$12.00
Chocolate pudding, salted caramel, coconut graham crust, vanilla whipped cream. If you're like us, this serves one.
