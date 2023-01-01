Street tacos in Paso Robles

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Firestone Walker image

 

Firestone Walker Taproom - Paso Robles

1395 Vendels Circle, Paso Robles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tinga Street Tacos$14.00
3 Tacos - Corn tortillas, queso fresco, Fresno chile pico, micro cilantro
Short Rib Street Tacos$14.00
3 Tacos - Corn tortillas, hot honey, Fresno chile pico, micro cilantro
More about Firestone Walker Taproom - Paso Robles
Consumer pic

 

Off the 46 Mexican Bar & Grill

2425 Golden Hills Rd. suite 103, Paso Robles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
STREET TACO$0.00
2 corn tortillas, choice of meat, topped with onion, cilantro, and salsa. Street tacos are $2.00 on TACO TUESDAY ONLY. There is an extra charge for shrimp+veggies.
STREET TACO ENTREE (3)$15.00
3 street tacos, choice of protein, topped with onion and cilantro. Served with a side of refried pinto beans or black beans, and rice
More about Off the 46 Mexican Bar & Grill

