Street tacos in Paso Robles
Paso Robles restaurants that serve street tacos
Firestone Walker Taproom - Paso Robles
1395 Vendels Circle, Paso Robles
|Chicken Tinga Street Tacos
|$14.00
3 Tacos - Corn tortillas, queso fresco, Fresno chile pico, micro cilantro
|Short Rib Street Tacos
|$14.00
3 Tacos - Corn tortillas, hot honey, Fresno chile pico, micro cilantro
Off the 46 Mexican Bar & Grill
2425 Golden Hills Rd. suite 103, Paso Robles
|STREET TACO
|$0.00
2 corn tortillas, choice of meat, topped with onion, cilantro, and salsa. Street tacos are $2.00 on TACO TUESDAY ONLY. There is an extra charge for shrimp+veggies.
|STREET TACO ENTREE (3)
|$15.00
3 street tacos, choice of protein, topped with onion and cilantro. Served with a side of refried pinto beans or black beans, and rice